Inquiry over Borders Council handling of teacher abuse case
- Published
Scottish Borders Council says an independent inquiry will be held into its handling of complaints about a teacher who assaulted five pupils.
Linda McCall was found guilty earlier this month of committing the offences between August 2016 and October 2017.
Parents have accused the local authority of "covering up" a catalogue of attacks.
Council chief executive Netta Meadows said it was important to "fully understand" what happened at the time.
Ms Meadows said a "suitable individual" would be appointed to carry out the investigation.
She added: "I will bring a report to council in June which will provide details on the scope of the investigation together with an expected timescale for its conclusion."
'Right direction'
Ms Meadows has also announced that she is seeking an independent review of its education provision and practices.
"I know that it is important to all of us that both of these matters are comprehensively considered," she said.
One parent whose child was attacked by McCall told the BBC that the inquiry was a "step in the right direction".
"Those involved in this cover up should be punished," the parent said.
"Any review is welcome. It's a start in protecting our children who have been failed for so long.
"We need a system that staff feel happy to come forward with any concerns about their colleagues."
Earlier this month, parents of the pupils involved told BBC Scotland of the "life-changing trauma" inflicted on their families by the assaults.
They have launched civil proceedings against the council.
Marina Urie, from Thompsons Solicitors who are representing the families, said the announcement of the inquiry was a "very welcome development".
She said they looked forward to being "fully included" in the process.
Linda McCall's sentencing hearing has been deferred until July for the production of background reports.