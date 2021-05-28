Driver caused ex-police officer's death in crash near Dumfries
A man has been convicted of causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving following a fatal crash on the A76 near Dumfries.
Former police officer James Dalkin, 61, of Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, was killed in the accident in October 2018.
Robert Findlay, 41, of Sanquhar, was originally accused of causing death by dangerous driving before being convicted of the lesser charge.
Judge Sean Murphy QC deferred sentence and continued bail.
Findlay was banned from the road meantime.
The High Court in Glasgow heard how Findlay - who was driving a Ford S-Max - struck Mr Dalkin's Kawasaki motorbike and sent him hurling into the air.
The former police officer suffered serious chest and abdominal injuries and died.
Pensioner Mary Whitehead was taking photos nearby when she described hearing "a bang".
'Flying through the air'
In a police statement, the 74-year-old said: "I saw a silver car being overtaken by a black car and the motorbike.
"The motorbike was already on the overtake with the silver car when the black car pulled out to overtake."
During her testimony, prosecutor Chris McKenna asked the witness what she saw next.
She replied: "I saw the rider of the motorbike flying through the air 10 feet above the ground at least.
"He turned a full 180 degrees in mid-air."
Another witness - 67-year-old Carol Taylor - was in the silver car and recalled commenting about the Ford driver: "What is this idiot doing?".
Findlay will be sentenced for the offence in July.