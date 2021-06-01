Kittens rescued after being found in skip in Galashiels
- Published
A litter of three kittens has been rescued by council staff after being found in a skip in the Borders.
The discovery was made at the waste transfer station in Galashiels.
Driver Willie Hay said it was a "miracle" they had survived their journey in the skip, which had been moved from Duns.
The Scottish SPCA said the three kittens would not have survived if they hadn't been spotted and the charity is now looking after them.
The skip was stationed at Duns industrial estate where it was used for discarded household items before it was transported to Galashiels to be processed.
Mr Hay said Scottish Borders Council staff couldn't believe their eyes when they found them there.
"We spotted them straight away in amongst all the rubbish when we began sorting through it all," he said.
"It's a miracle they survived the journey and were totally unharmed.
"We found them next to an old mattress, which must have kept them safe throughout the journey.
"Happy ending stories like this always create a bit of buzz amongst the staff and a few people have already mentioned they want to adopt them."
Scottish SPCA chief inspector Sarah Gregory said they were grateful to Mr Hay for spotting the kittens and caring for them overnight.
"The three baby cats are only a few weeks old, too young to have been separated from their mother, so they would not have survived if they hadn't been found," she said.
"The kittens are now in the care of our Edinburgh and Lothians Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre where they will be cared for until they are old enough to be found homes."