Bid to return Dumfries fountain to former glory
A full restoration is being planned of a 139-year-old fountain in a south of Scotland town centre.
The prominent water feature in Dumfries has fallen into disrepair in recent years but it is now hoped to carry out an overhaul costing up to £400,000.
The plans are a partnership between the local authority and community groups.
They would see the fountain dismantled and removed temporarily before returning to its role as one of the "jewels in the crown" of the town.
The landmark was originally unveiled in 1851 to commemorate the piping of clean water from nearby Lochfoot into the town following cholera epidemics in the 1830s and 1840s.
It was replaced with the current structure in 1882 and has stood since then but its condition has deteriorated in recent years.
Now Dumfries and Galloway Council, in collaboration with The Stove Network and Dumfries Partnership Action Group, wants to bring it back to full working condition.
The idea was inspired by similar projects to restore cast-iron fountains in Paisley, Stirling and Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens.
Initial inspections have found the fountain to be structurally sound but in need of "deep maintenance and repairs".
Local artist Kirsten Scott - who is leading community engagement work - has already been carrying out research into the structure's history.
She has discovered that an identical fountain exists in Kandy in Sri Lanka and has also uncovered the original colour scheme.
A first phase of work will run until 30 September, paving the way for the full restoration.
Rob Davidson, who chairs the council's economy and resources committee, said: "It is wonderful to see that this local landmark will be returned to its former glory.
"It is at the heart of the community in Dumfries and I very much hope that the local community will engage in the Stove Network's proposals and help shape the surrounding area for future generations."
