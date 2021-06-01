Body boarders help rescue family cut off by tide at Southerness
- Published
Body boarders have helped lifeboat crews rescue a group of up to 20 people cut off by the tide in Dumfries and Galloway.
The group of children and adults were waist deep in sea water when two RNLI boats arrived at the scene at Southerness at about 15:40.
Crewman Andrew Rowe said many of those who were stranded were helped ashore by a group of body boarders.
One man who was a non-swimmer was taken to safety by lifeboat.
It is understood the group - thought to be a family on holiday in the area - became stranded after being cut off by the tide which can be fast-moving.
Mr Rowe said the Solway Firth has one of the largest tidal ranges (the height difference between low and high tide) in the UK, and it can pose a danger to people unfamiliar with it.
He urged people visiting the area this summer to "respect the water and keep an eye on the tides."