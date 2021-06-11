Buzz in the Borders over Indiana Jones filming
- Published
Harrison Ford is expected in the Scottish Borders for the filming of the latest Indiana Jones movie.
Council convener David Parker said the Leaderfoot Viaduct near Melrose had been sealed off in order for scenes to be shot on Friday.
Ford, 78, is currently filming the fifth movie in the famous series at locations across the UK.
Mr Parker said he hoped there could be a visitor spin-off as a result of the scenes featuring the region.
The movie has already caused a stir in a number of other areas.
Ford was thought to have been on set in the North Yorkshire village of Grosmont earlier in the week.
He was also spotted on Tyneside while taking a break from filming.
Mr Parker said he hoped the Borders could benefit from some of the buzz about the actor returning to his famous role.
"The scene that they are filming is a kind of world war type scene," he said.
"They are here in the Borders today to do this particular scene - nobody is getting anywhere near the set.
"This will hopefully bring in a lot of people afterwards."
He said they had seen a big visitor spin-off from the filming of Avengers: End Game at St Abbs some years ago.
Mr Parker added that the filming in the Borders came at a particularly appropriate time - a day before the 40th anniversary of the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark.