Giant Scotland map mown near Jedburgh ahead of England clash
A giant map of Scotland has been unveiled ahead of the crunch match with England at Euro 2020.
The outline - which took two months to sketch out - covers about 1.5km (one mile) of a field near Jedburgh.
It is the brainchild of John Henderson, founder of the Born in Scotland retail chain, which has its headquarters nearby.
He said he wanted to create "something fun" to celebrate Scotland's participation at Euro 2020.
The map was designed by Kelso company Landmaps and needs several hours of mowing a week.
Visitors will be signposted around the outline and will be able to walk the "whole of Scotland" in under an hour.
Mr Henderson said: "Given what the country has been through over the last year or so, I wanted to create something fun to celebrate not just our great nation, but also our national team's return to the Euros.
"Outside is where it's going to be at this summer, and how else could you get around the whole of our great country in less than 60 minutes, at the same time as grabbing a bit of healthy exercise and fresh air?"
'Wonderful assets'
Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said Mr Henderson had come up with a "uniquely quirky way" to put a smile on people's faces.
"Scotland's tourism industry has faced an unimaginable crisis and it is so heartening to see businesses like Born in Scotland continuing to innovate and pivot so successfully to attract visitors and showcase all of Scotland's wonderful assets," he said.
Born in Scotland - which has six retail sites across the country - specialises in selling "retro" Scottish brands.
Visitors to its headquarters will be able to walk the Scotland outline from Friday and entry is free.