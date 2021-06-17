Dumfries factory pay offer improved after strike threat
Staff at a Dumfries factory are being recommended to accept an improved pay offer made following a threat of industrial action.
Union GMB Scotland described an increase of 0.5% at Gates Power Transmission as "paltry" but it has now been raised to 2.5%.
Staff were due to be balloted on industrial action but will now vote on the revised offer.
GMB Scotland is recommending acceptance of the new deal.
American-owned Gates Power Transmission employs about 400 workers at the south of Scotland site.
Its main business is making driving belts for cars but it has also produced parts for ventilators during the Covid pandemic.
Union leaders said the previous offer to staff was an "absolute insult".