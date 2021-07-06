Historic Kelso ram sales ready to return
- Published
Europe's biggest one-day ram sale is set to return to the Scottish Borders later this year.
Kelso Ram Sales date back to 1838 but had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic.
The Border Union Agricultural Society has announced the event will go ahead at Springwood Park on 10 September.
It said the "key date in the UK sheep industry calendar" would be subject to any government and local restrictions in place at the time.
The major agricultural event is expected to involve more than 5,000 sheep and about 20 different breeds.
Sales will take place across 15 rings with seven different auction companies and spending can run to millions of pounds in total.
Border Union's new executive director, Dan Withall, said: "The past 16 months have been incredibly difficult for many and hugely disruptive to the agricultural industry's calendar of sales, shows and events so we're delighted that we're able to proceed with the 2021 Kelso Ram Sales.
"We're working hard to ensure that the event is as safe as it can possibly be and know that breeders and representatives from all the associated industries will be looking forward to doing business and renewing friendships at this historic event."