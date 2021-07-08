Community work for teacher who assaulted pupils
A teacher who assaulted five vulnerable children with severe learning difficulties has avoided jail.
Linda McCall, 60, committed the offences between 2016 and 2017 on pupils aged between five and seven.
She was sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid community work at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Scottish Borders Council has set up an independent investigation to look into how it handled complaints about the teacher.
Plans for the inquiry into the local authority's handling of the case were announced earlier this year.
Parents have accused the council of "covering up" a catalogue of attacks and have launched civil proceedings.
The local authority has said it wants to "fully understand" what happened at the time.
'Fully investigated'
Marina Urie, a senior lawyer with Thompsons Solicitors which represents the families of the children who were assaulted, said the public would be "aghast" that McCall had received a community sentence.
Ms Urie said the firm was now pursuing civil cases and had served Scottish Borders Council with legal papers.
She added: "The council should now apologise unreservedly to the families involved as they have not done so yet, and this is shameful.
"We welcome the independent inquiry which has been announced, but want the council's role to be fully investigated.
"The children were clearly failed by their teacher but they were also failed by Scottish Borders Council."