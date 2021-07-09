Peebles forest wind farm cuts turbine total
A Borders wind farm approved following a public inquiry five years ago is seeking a cut in turbine numbers.
An application for the revised Cloich Forest scheme near Peebles has been lodged with the Scottish government.
An 18-turbine project was approved in 2016 but the latest plans would see that number cut to 12.
However, the height of the turbines would be increased by about 35m (110ft) to nearly 150m (490ft) as part of the revised proposals.
The scheme in the Scottish Borders has a lengthy planning history.
'Unacceptable harm'
In 2012, the Ministry of Defence opposed the project due to fears over its impact on a seismic monitoring station.
Scottish Borders Council also objected citing "unacceptable harm to the landscape" which prompted a public inquiry in 2015.
A Scottish government reporter ruled the project could proceed the following year.
However, changes in technology have prompted a revision of the approved plans.
Two years ago, plans emerged to cut the number of turbines to 14 and now developers want to reduce it further to 12.