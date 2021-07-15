Tour o' the Borders road closure impact assessed
The impact of road closures for a major cycling event in the Borders is being examined.
Thousands of riders take part in the Tour o' the Borders which starts and finishes in Peebles.
It sees a number of routes shut to other traffic and event organisers and Scottish Borders Council want to assess public views on the closures.
The event was cancelled due to Covid last year but it is hoped it can be held on 5 September this year.
The Tour o' the Borders has taken place for almost a decade and has seen participant numbers rise rapidly.
It took place on closed roads for the first time in 2014.
Before it was last held in 2019, organisers apologised for any inconvenience the road closures might cause.
A consultation is now under way to assess public response to the plans for this year's event.
Further consultation is planned ahead of any application for an event next year.
The council said that was to "understand more broadly the views of communities and residents on the event and the impact of road closures".
It will also form the basis of future discussions with the event organiser.