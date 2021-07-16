Theatre Royal back in action for Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival
Scotland's oldest working theatre is returning to action as the Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival gets under way.
The Theatre Royal in Dumfries has not hosted performances since last year due to the Covid pandemic.
Comedian Mark Nelson will kick off the 10-day regionwide festival with a show in front of a live audience and streamed online.
In total 60 different events are planned as part of the programme which run until 25 July.
The 42nd edition of the festival combines an outdoor travelling stage series, live indoor Theatre Royal shows, pop-up performances and an online programme accessible from anywhere across the country.
The opening night gig from stand-up comedian Mark Nelson in front of a live audience is one of the highlights.
It sees the Theatre Royal - which first opened in 1792 - back open for business for the first time since 2020.
A programme of dozens of events will follow both in front of spectators and online.
Melanie Purdie, Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival's strategic and creative director, said: "Dumfries and Galloway has a thriving cultural scene and the arts festival remains a vital component of Scotland's arts calendar each year.
"With so many artists from the region being unable to perform over the past 18 months, we recognise and celebrate the burgeoning creatives this summer.
"It marks the start of a highly anticipated return to theatre, gigs and shows that we can't wait to bring to audiences over the next 10 days and beyond with our year-round Arts Live programme."