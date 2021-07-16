Driver banned over ex-police officer's death in crash near Dumfries
A man who caused the death of a former police officer in a crash has been banned from driving for three years.
James Dalkin, 61, of Larkhall, was killed in the accident on the A76 near Dumfries in October 2018.
Robert Findlay, 41, of Sanquhar, was convicted in May of causing his death by careless driving.
At the High Court in Glasgow he was disqualified from driving by judge Sean Murphy QC and also ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.
The court had previously heard how the accident happened nearly three years ago.
Findlay was driving a black Ford S-Max while Mr Dalkin was on his Kawasaki motorbike.
One witness described hearing a "bang" and then seeing the motorcyclist flying through the air.
Mr Dalkin suffered several fractures - including to his spine and pelvis - and died as a result of the accident.
Findlay was originally accused of causing death by dangerous driving before being convicted of the lesser charge.