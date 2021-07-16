Hawick pensioner convicted of rapes and sex attacks
A pensioner has been convicted of a string of sex offences against four young girls over an 18-year period.
Edward Swan, 75, of Hawick in the Scottish Borders, had denied the charges against him during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
However, he was convicted of two rapes, two indecency offences and a sexual assault between 2000 and 2018.
Lord Burns remanded him in custody and put him on the sex offenders register. He will be sentenced in September.
The court heard Swan's first victim was aged between six and eight when he targeted her for abuse at an address in his home town between 2000 and 2003.
A second girl was molested and raped by him at a house and in woods at Hawick when she was aged seven or eight.
Another victim was a primary school pupil when she was subjected to abuse by Swan between 2011 and 2013 in a Borders town.
'Just froze'
The fourth girl, who was raped in woodlands, was aged 10 or 11 at the time of the offence which occurred between 2015 and 2018.
One of his victims - now aged 27 - told the court how Swan abused her as child by coming into a bedroom where she was sleeping.
She described how she "just froze" the first time it had happened.
In another incident she said she had screamed and someone had come to her aid.
The woman said she later told her partner that she had been abused and came forward to speak to police after seeing a newspaper article.
Swan will be sentenced for the offences later this year following the preparation of background reports.