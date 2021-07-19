Covid in Scotland: Vaccination plea from Borders' longest patient
A man with Covid who has had the longest hospital inpatient stay in the Borders has urged people to get vaccinated.
Scott Drummond, 52, from Hawick, has been receiving treatment for more than 180 days.
He got Covid in January before he was eligible for the vaccine and was in intensive care for about three months.
He said anyone who was over 18 and could get the vaccine should do so to "protect yourself and your loved ones".
NHS Borders said it had made "excellent progress" in delivering its vaccination programme but a small percentage of people had still not come forward for a first jab or taken up their second appointment.
Mr Drummond said his own case showed the importance of being vaccinated.
"I caught Covid-19 in January before I was eligible for the vaccine," he said.
"Since then my Covid journey has been extremely worrying, uncertain and truly awful for both myself and my family.
"I was in ICU for around three months and on three occasions my wife was advised that it looked like I might not make it."
Since then he has been moved to a ward for rehabilitation and ongoing care and has had to learn to speak again.
He has been left with no power in his legs, arms and hands.
'Protect yourself'
"If you are not sure about getting the vaccination or have any concerns I would say that the alternative - catching Covid unvaccinated - is something that you should absolutely avoid," he said.
"I would not wish this on anyone so please, if you are 18 or over, get vaccinated to protect yourself and your loved ones."
NHS Borders director of operations Nicky Berry said the emergence of the Delta variant made getting two doses all the more important.
She urged people not to "leave the job half done".
Clinics are scheduled across the region for anyone aged 18 or over who has not had their first dose or had their first vaccination more than eight weeks ago.
They are at the Volunteer Hall in Galashiels on 20, 21 and 23 July and Kelso's Borders Events Centre on 22 July.