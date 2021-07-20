Cross-border City of Culture bid is launched
Five council areas across southern Scotland and northern England are seeking to become the UK City of Culture in 2025.
A change of rules allows areas and places to join together to apply.
The local authorities for Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders, Carlisle City, Cumbria and Northumberland have lodged an expression of interest.
A bid deadline passed on Monday with a shortlist of up to six sites expected to be announced in September.
South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) - which covers the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway - announced it was exploring the possibility of taking part earlier this month.
Following discussions with the Borderlands partnership - which also includes the English councils - it was decided to make the cross-border bid.
Prof Russel Griggs, who chairs SOSE, said: "This truly is a unique UK City of Culture bid and one all partners involved in it believe is worth progressing.
"A successful bid can have a transformational impact for a city or region.
"By combining the efforts of the Borderlands partners, our bid now has the creative and cultural talent of five areas, providing a significant and varied offering which we believe is worth telling across the country, and beyond."
Cumbria County Council leader Stewart Young said it was pleased to be part of the bid which sat well with the Borderlands Growth Deal.
'Beautiful environment'
"Our shared ambition includes attracting new residents and welcoming more visitors to enjoy the beautiful natural environment and the cultural assets of the region," he said.
"I hope that this bid will enhance and support our deal and its projects."
A number of other places have already announced their interest in securing the status, currently held by Coventry.
The winner will be decided in May next year and the title held for four years from 2025.