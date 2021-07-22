Digital dairy scheme lands 'game-changing' support
- Published
A "digital dairy" project aiming to create up to 600 new jobs across south west Scotland and Cumbria has landed more than £21m in funding support.
Led by Scotland's Rural College (SRUC), it hopes to generate an extra £60m-a-year for an area which produces nearly two billion litres of milk annually.
It has paved the way for the "game-changing" investment it has now gained.
As well as seeking to create new products and examining new ways of working, the scheme will also look at reducing the amount of greenhouse gases the industry produces.
It involves a partnership with a wide range of educational and dairy organisations.
They will look at ways in which a region that is already a major employer and economic driver in the industry can enhance that role even further.
It will examine how technology can help both farmers and processors to improve how they operate thanks to £21.3m from the UK government's Strength in Places fund.
The project will be based at SRUC's Barony campus near Dumfries, as well as at sites in Cumbria and across south west Scotland.
Prof Wayne Powell, principal and chief executive of SRUC, described it as "wonderful news" for the industry.
"It will provide a world-class platform for business innovation in advanced, sustainable, high-value dairy production and processing," he said.
Prof Russel Griggs, who chairs South of Scotland Enterprise which is a partner in the scheme, said the support was significant.
"Dumfries and Galloway is often referred to as the heartland for dairy farming in Scotland, accounting for almost half of the country's dairy herd," he said.
"The investment through this initiative and 600 new jobs it aims to create are potentially game-changing for the industry."
Jo Lappin, chief executive of Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership (CLEP), said the dairy industry was an "important part" of the region's economy.
'Skills and ingenuity'
"Digital Dairy Value-Chain will help to deliver more jobs in the sector, alongside stimulating research and innovation to support our farmers to develop their businesses," she said.
"Importantly, it will also help to decarbonise the industry."
UK Science Minister Amanda Solloway said the project showed science and innovation were "not just for Silicon Valley start-ups, but for dairy farmers too".
She said they wanted to "harness the skills and ingenuity of every corner of the UK".