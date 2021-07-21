Lengthy tailbacks after serious crash on A74(M)
Emergency services including an air ambulance are at the scene of a serious crash on the A74(M).
Police said they were called to a report of a collision on the northbound carriageway, near junction 20 for Eaglesfield, at about 16:45.
The Scottish Ambulance Service, fire service and the air ambulance also went to the scene.
It is believed that one vehicle was involved in the crash. There has been no information about any casualties.
Some motorists said they had been stuck in tailbacks for several hours.
On Twitter former MSP Hugh Henry said he had been stuck in traffic north of Gretna for two and a half hours.
He was among those who raised concerns that families with young children and pets may not have access to water in the sweltering temperatures.
Traffic Scotland said it had raised the issue with the Police Scotland control room "as a matter of urgency".
In a tweet at 19:05, the agency said the road was likely to remain closed for some time and traffic was being diverted via the B7076.
Sarra Hoy, wife of Olympian Chris Hoy, was also stuck in the traffic jam near Gretna.
"Lost track of the number of emergency vehicles we have seen and now air ambulance. Hoping everyone ok and so thankful for our incredible emergency services," she said.
She later added: "Going to be turned round shortly after almost four hours at a standstill. A huge operation.
"Thank you Police Scotland and everyone involved. Praying and hoping for those involved in the accident."