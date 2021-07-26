Geek Retreat rolls the dice on smaller town stores
By Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
- Published
In the face of the Covid pandemic, a string of stores have been deserting small town centres across the UK.
Glasgow-based games café company Geek Retreat, however, appears to be going against the grain.
It has opened new franchises in Dumfries and Stranraer recently and plans to double its UK presence from 30 to 60 sites by the end of the year.
Chief executive Peter Dobson said it was happy to look at places where it might not be obvious to set up stores.
"It is very much a case of where we find the right people," he said.
"It is better to have the right kind of person running a store than just going and picking the biggest cities with the most population.
"Our customer base is a lot of regular customers - the same people will come day in day out - you don't have to open up in the biggest towns to have a really successful store that is busy."
He said it was about making people feel they were welcome so they would return.
"If you have got the right franchisee and the right team who are making people feel welcome they come back every day or every week," he said.
"We focus a lot more on getting the right people rather than opening up in the biggest most expensive towns and cities."
In Dumfries, they are running a site which operated for many years as a restaurant.
"We don't tend to do what McDonalds do or anything like that where they build a whole bespoke store from the ground up - we are not at that level yet," said Mr Dobson.
Instead they look for "good locations", close to public transport but a little bit off the main high street - just like their Dumfries site.
Although they have two London stores, Mr Dobson said there was something special about opening in other, less populated places.
"I think sometimes when we open up in smaller towns people get really excited that something different is coming to town," he said.
"If you are a geek living in Stranraer or Dumfries or somewhere that you haven't had access to a place like Geek Retreat before we get a good level of excitement and buzz about that."
They hope to branch out further in Scotland - and the rest of the UK - with more sites in Glasgow, the Borders and Stirling on the horizon as Covid restrictions ease.
"It is clear that when the lockdown this year ended people were really desperate to get out again," said Mr Dobson.
"There are people everywhere who want to have somewhere they can come to and enjoy their hobbies and feel part of a different community.
"We are aiming to open in just about every town or city of at least the sizes of Dumfries and Stranraer up."
He said a degree of flexibility had helped the business through lockdown as it is part retail, part hospitality and part events hub.
They see Geek Retreat as offering something that you can't find cheaper online.
"We really pride ourselves on being a place that people can come to and feel like they belong - they are part of a community," said Mr Dobson.
"The last 18 months to two years, everybody has lost that sort of thing when we have been locked down and having to stay at home.
"I think probably the success we are having now - more than anything - is just due to everyone realising the importance of that."