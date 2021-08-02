Laser pen shone at search and rescue helicopter near Dumfries
- Published
A laser pen was shone at a search and rescue helicopter flying over a village near Dumfries, police have said.
The helicopter which was flying over Amisfield at about 23:15 hours on Sunday 17 July when the incident happened.
It is thought it may have happened near Amisfield Primary School.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said: "Fortunately on this occasion the pilot of the aircraft was not affected by this reckless act".
