Man dies and another injured in head-on crash in Borders

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionThe collison happened on the Melrose bypass near Borders General Hospital

A man has died and another has been seriously injured in a head-on collision between a van and a lorry in the Scottish Borders.

The incident happened on the A6091 Melrose bypass, near Borders General Hospital, at about 09:30 on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said it involved a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van and a red DAF articulated lorry.

The 42-year-old van driver died at the scene and the 53-year-old lorry driver was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Sgt John Lang, at Road Policing East, said: "We have spoken to several people already, but are still keen to speak to anyone else who witnessed it and have not yet spoken to police."

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

