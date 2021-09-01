Man dies and another injured in head-on crash in Borders
A man has died and another has been seriously injured in a head-on collision between a van and a lorry in the Scottish Borders.
The incident happened on the A6091 Melrose bypass, near Borders General Hospital, at about 09:30 on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said it involved a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van and a red DAF articulated lorry.
The 42-year-old van driver died at the scene and the 53-year-old lorry driver was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Sgt John Lang, at Road Policing East, said: "We have spoken to several people already, but are still keen to speak to anyone else who witnessed it and have not yet spoken to police."
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.