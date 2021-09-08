Funds freed to tackle derelict Dumfries and Galloway town centre sites
A string of empty or eyesore properties across south west Scotland are to be brought back into use.
Dumfries and Galloway Council's town centre living fund will support the projects in Dumfries, Stranraer, Castle Douglas and Whithorn.
A number of prominent buildings will be converted into housing using £250,000 from the local authority raised via the council tax on second homes.
The total value of the projects involved runs to £1.5m.
One of the schemes involves the renovation of a long-vacant flat in the clock tower building in Castle Douglas.
Another will see the conversion of commercial premises in Glebe Street in Stranraer.
In Whithorn, a charitable trust has applied for support to regenerate the derelict former Grapes Hotel in Whithorn to create two affordable family homes.
The final scheme would see the reallocation of funding to finance the regeneration of the Jubilee buildings in Dumfries.
The project on the town's English street would see the empty upper floors converted into flats.