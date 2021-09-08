Scotland's hottest September day in 115 years
Scotland's highest September temperature in 115 years has been recorded in the Scottish Borders.
The Met Office said the temperature in Charterhall had reached 28.6C.
It said this had made Wednesday the warmest September day in Scotland since 1906 when Gordon Castle in Moray hit 32.2C.
The warm weather - which has been experienced widely across Scotland this week - has seen the Met Office issue a warning for thunderstorms on Thursday.
The yellow "be aware" warning is in place for all mainland Scotland, Skye, the Inner Hebrides and Western Isles from 10:00 to 20:00.
The Met Office said some places could see 20mm to 30 mm of rain fall in less than an hour, and up to 40 mm in two hours.
It said there was the potential risk of flooding in some urban areas.
Last month, the Met Office said its provisional figures showed Scotland had its fourth hottest summer on record.
The city of Glasgow had its hottest ever summer since records began in 1884.
A high of 27.2C was recorded at Tyndrum, near Stirling, on 25 August.
The Met Office said it was unusual for the UK's highest August temperature to come from Scotland.