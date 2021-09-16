Lockerbie care home provider's registration suspension ordered
- Published
A court has ordered the interim suspension of the care provider's registration at a home near Lockerbie.
The Care Inspectorate said it would take effect from 30 September at the Singleton Park site.
It comes after "serious and significant concerns" were raised about services at the 33-resident home.
The inspectorate said it was working closely with partners to ensure residents experienced a "safe transition" to new arrangements.
"We have taken this legal action to ensure people experienced an improvement in their care following serious concerns raised during an inspection," said a spokesperson.
"The suspension of the provider's registration will allow for transition to alternative care arrangements.
"A further hearing is expected in due course."
'Malodorous' areas
The action at Dumfries Sheriff Court comes after an unannounced visit in July and a failure to meet the requirements of an improvement notice at the site operated by Singleton Park Ltd.
Inspectors rated the home as "weak" in four out of five key performance categories and "unsatisfactory" in the other.
Among the concerns raised were overgrown grass and debris in outdoor areas making them unsafe to use.
The inspection also described some areas of the facility as "malodorous" and found they had not been cleaned to an acceptable standard.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership has sent a number of its own staff to work in the home.
'Challenging time'
Chief officer Julie White said it was working to ensure it was there to "support the home, residents and families and staff throughout this process".
"This is obviously a distressing and challenging time, with the welfare of the residents and families the first and foremost concern," she said.
"However, I would also like to say a huge thank you to our dedicated, committed staff from across the partnership for their work in helping to address and stabilise this situation, and to the staff at Singleton for working together with us at this time."
The home's operators declined to comment on the interim suspension order.