Covid: Two more residents die in Stranraer care home outbreak
- Published
Two more residents have died in a Covid outbreak at a care home in the south west of Scotland.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership (DGHSCP) confirmed cases at the Belmont site in Stranraer earlier this month.
Four residents have died in total where Covid was recorded as being present.
DGHSCP said operators St Philips Care had been faced with a "challenging and very difficult situation" but deserved "full credit" for its response.
A spokesman said it was working closely with the care home to ensure everything was being done to tackle the outbreak.
'Highly infectious'
Latest figures showed a total of 12 cases recorded across residents and staff.
"Covid-19 is very highly infectious, which means that containing its spread is not easy - even when it is being met with all the correct protocols, including regular testing and vaccinations," the DGHSCP spokesman said.
"The coronavirus can result in mild symptoms, and sometimes none at all, and this can mask its spread to more vulnerable individuals where it can pose a high degree of risk.
"As we have noted, following the guidance around use of PPE such as face coverings, around social, good hygiene and vaccination continues to be essential as we work to reduce the risk - but these are not by any means absolute guarantees of protection."