Comedy takes centre stage at Big Burns Supper in Dumfries
- Published
Comedians Russell Kane, Nish Kumar and Rosie Jones have been announced as headline acts for the Big Burns Supper.
This year's festival was a virtual event but it is hoped it can be "as close to normal as possible" in 2022.
Organisers said the emphasis on comedy was as a result of audience feedback over an 18-month period.
The Dumfries festival will see musicians and artists perform in the town from 14 to 30 January.
Among the acts taking part are Celtic rock band Skerryvore, hip hop group and Scottish Album of the Year contenders Stanley Odd, and the London African Gospel Choir.
Graham Main, chief executive of the festival, said: "We are making a big deal about comedy this festival because we have carried out 18 months' worth of research with our audience.
"A key finding is that people are looking for a bit more comedy.
"We think that everyone could do with a bit of a laugh right now as well - so laughter is going to be the perfect tonic at the Big Burns Supper this year."
He said that they were looking forward to being able to welcome back audiences in a more traditional format.
"Going back to in-person and face-to-face performances is really our ultimate goal," he said.
"There will be a few limitations on the way - we know we have to have a Covid passport for events over 500 - but apart from that, we will try to return to as normal as possible because I think everyone needs to come back together."
He said music remained a "huge part" of the Big Burns Supper which hoped to offer something for everyone.
A carnival will also be part of proceedings which Mr Main said should be their "biggest outdoor performance yet".