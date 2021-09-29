Man drops James Bond film claim after sub-machine gun find
A firearms expert caught with a sub-machine gun has dropped a claim he used the weapon to help with scenes for a James Bond film.
Police found the gun along with other weapons and bullets at the home of Simon Churchman, 63, in March 2018.
He claimed he had been an advisor on The Living Daylights and had converted the sub-machine gun to fire paintballs.
The High Court in Dundee heard he now withdrew the claim. He will be sentenced next month.
Churchman, now of Whitehaven, was found with a haul of seven air guns, a shotgun, a rifle and more than 600 rounds of ammunition at his Kirkcudbright cottage in March 2018.
'Sketchy information'
He admitted a total of six charges of possessing weapons and bullets and now faces a mandatory five years in jail for having the Sampoi sub-machine gun.
The court was also told that Churchman's previous legal team had withdrawn from acting for him after he pled guilty to having the large weapons haul last month.
His new counsel, David Moggach, said he had only taken over as defence agent this week and had just met his client for the first time.
"It's my motion for the court to continue the case to allow me more meaningful discussion than to simply just say hello to him," he said.
Asked about Churchman's previously claimed position regarding the weapon and the Bond film, Mr Moggach said he would not be seeking an evidential hearing.
"Information is sketchy, but I now know enough, that what was thought to be the basis of the evidential hearing, will not now be insisted upon," he said.
"When the case next calls I will simply be addressing on sentence."
He will be sentenced at the High Court in Livingston on 28 October.