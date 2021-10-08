Man dies after van crashes into field near Dunscore
A man has died after his van crashed into a field in Dumfries and Galloway.
The accident happened on the B729 Dunscore to Carsphairn road, near Throughgate, just south of Dunscore, at about 16:10 on Thursday.
The black Citroen Nemo van had been travelling north. The road was closed in both directions and reopened at about 21:45.
The driver, who was the only person in the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt Jonnny Edgar, of Police Scotland, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to understand why the van left the road and our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time.
"The van was travelling north towards Dunscore and we're eager to hear from anyone who may have seen it prior to the crash, or witnessed the collision itself.
"Any drivers recording on the B729 yesterday afternoon with dashcam are asked to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible."