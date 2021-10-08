Viking longboat knocks out power supply in Kirkcudbright
- Published
A Viking longboat has knocked out power supplies in a south of Scotland town.
The replica vessel was in Kirkcudbright as part of celebrations for the arrival of the Galloway treasure hoard at the town's galleries.
It was being taken to a local primary school at about 10:30 when its mast became tangled in an overhead power line on St Mary Street.
A number of surrounding properties were left without electricity, including a nearby museum.
Greg Collier-Jones, maritime officer with re-enactment group Regia Anglorum, apologised for any inconvenience they had caused.
"Overnight we displayed the boat in the church yard, lit up, and we had loads of people come round and look at her and be really impressed," he said.
"This morning we were moving her from the church yard to the primary school to do a display.
"We decided - just to keep our time down and make sure we turned up in absolute style - we were going to turn up with the mast up."
He said they had checked their path before they set off.
"We scouted the route to make sure there were no low bridges but we failed to think about power cables," he said.
"So, lesson learned, we are never rolling with the mast up again - she will be coming down and staying down."
Mr Collier-Jones said the Stewartry Museum and a few homes in the area were left without power.
"We are incredibly sorry for the disruption we have caused," he said.
"We hope we can give a good show for the rest of the weekend."
The incident also triggered a false alarm for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
It said it had been alerted at about 10:30 by an automated system on a building on St Mary Street.
"Operations control mobilised one appliance to the scene, which was a false alarm," said a spokesperson.
"Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe."