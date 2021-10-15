Military drafted in to under-pressure NHS boards in Scotland
- Published
The military will be drafted in to hospitals in Lanarkshire and the Borders to relieve pressure ahead of the winter.
A total of 86 personnel will be deployed - 63 to NHS Lanarkshire and 23 to NHS Borders - ranging from nurses, medics, general troops and drivers.
Support personnel will be from the navy but the medically qualified staff will be from the Army.
All will be working in areas like accident and emergency.
It follows a request for assistance from the Scottish government.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the NHS was experiencing "significant pressure" because of Covid admissions and a backlog in care built up over the course of the pandemic.
"In the NHS Borders and NHS Lanarkshire areas, staff shortages because of Covid-19 are affecting bed capacity," he added.
"With increasing levels of social mixing and close social contact it is expected that this winter Covid-19 will circulate alongside respiratory viruses, such as flu, adding to the winter pressures usually faced by the NHS.
"This military support will allow both boards to support existing staff to reduce waiting times, enhance care and provide a better experience for our patients."
Support to arrive next week
NHS Lanarkshire will receive three nurses, 45 medics, 12 general troops and three drivers, while 14 medics, two nurses, one driver and four additional personnel will be sent to NHS Borders.
A further two military medics will oversee the operation from the army's headquarters in Scotland.
Personnel are due to start work on 19 October and continue until 10 November, though the Scottish government said this would be kept under "constant review".
Judith Park, NHS Lanarkshire's director of acute services, said all three hospitals in the health board - Monklands, Hairmyres and Wishaw - would be supported.
She said: "Staff shortages because of Covid-19 are affecting bed capacity and the approval of temporary military assistance on our hospital sites is very welcome over the next few weeks as we begin to see winter illnesses circulate alongside Covid adding to the pressures we face."
The request for support comes after soldiers were brought in to support the Scottish Ambulance Service in September.
At the time Nicola Sturgeon said health services were dealing with the most challenging combination of circumstances in their history due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Health services in all UK nations have received support from the MoD in recent months.
Scottish Secretary Alistair Jack said he was glad they were able to step in again.
He added: "Nearly 90 army medical personnel and support staff will be working at the front line of Scotland's NHS. We are grateful for all their efforts to keep us safe."
Both the Borders and Lanarkshire health boards have already halted all non-urgent procedures.
Last month the medical director of NHS Borders urged the public to "be kind" to staff facing "unprecedented challenges".
Dr Lynn McCallum said they were busier than in the "busiest winter".