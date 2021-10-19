Boy abused by taxi driver taking him to school
A taxi driver who regularly abused a young boy he drove to school has been jailed for four years and eight months.
John Walls' victim was aged 11 when the abuse started, the High Court in Glasgow heard.
The 59-year-old driver worked for a firm in the Dumfries area which had a local authority school transport contract.
Walls admitted what he had done during a "family summit" with relatives, the court was told.
He was sentenced on Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault and rape.
Judge Lord Clark told him: "This was deplorable abuse which must have caused lasting distress for this vulnerable young boy."
Walls, of Dumfries, will be supervised for a further three years on his release from prison.
The offences happened between March 2016 and September 2020.
'Shame and remorse'
Prosecutor Kath Harper said Walls targeted the child when they were alone in his taxi.
She added: "The boy has found it difficult to estimate the number of times this conduct occurred."
When the boy moved school, Walls continued to keep in contact on social media.
Walls would meet him in his taxi and stop at various places in Dumfries to again abuse him.
The boy's mum became worried when she spotted Walls siting in his taxi near her home.
She later spoke with police before her son told a teacher he had been abused.
Defence advocate Lorraine Glancy said Walls had made no comment when initially questioned by police.
She added: "It would appear the shame and remorse - that he continues to display - was apparent when he got home and he told his wife.
"His wife then summoned other relatives for a family summit and, therein, he made full and frank admissions."
Lord Clark told Walls the jail term would have been seven years but for the guilty pleas.