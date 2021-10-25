Man rescued from rocks after kayak capsizes on Solway Coast
A stranded kayaker has been rescued from rocks on the Solway Coast by lifeboat crews.
The volunteer crew at Kippford RNLI were called out just before 16:00 to reports of a male kayaker who had capsized and was stranded.
The kayaker had been spotted by passing walkers on the adjacent coastal path.
He managed to clamber on to a rocky outcrop while the kayak was washed ashore further along the coast. The man was not injured.
Kippford RNLI press officer Laura Wilson said: "The kayaker was very fortunate to have been spotted by a group of walkers and they were able to pinpoint his location which assisted greatly with a speedy rescue.
"Although familiar with the area and a competent kayaker, he was unlucky to be caught out by a change in the weather and wave conditions."