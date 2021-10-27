Heavy rain leads to cross-border rail disruption
Heavy rain is causing disruption to cross-border rail services, with one operator advising passengers not to travel.
Avanti West Coast said their "do not travel" advice applied to journeys to or from stations in Scotland and the north-west of England.
TransPennine Express said customers should only travel if essential, and ScotRail has also warned of disruption.
Weather warnings for heavy rain cover Dumfries and Galloway and Cumbria.
The Met Office says up to 90mm (3.5in) of rain is expected on higher ground on Wednesday.
Rail operators warned that disruption could last until the end of the week.
Avanti - which runs trains on the west coast mainline - said speed restrictions at several locations could lead to delays of up to 90 minutes.
It advised passengers not to travel to or from Glasgow Central, Motherwell, Edinburgh, Lockerbie, Carlisle, Penrith, Oxenholme Lake District, and Lancaster, on Wednesday or Thursday.
TransPennine Express said its services between Carlisle and Glasgow Central/Edinburgh would be limited due to the forecasted severe weather.
And ScotRail said speed restrictions could affect some services in the south of Scotland, the north-west Highlands, and parts of the central belt.
'Difficult conditions'
The weather warning is in place across southern Scotland until 06:00 on Thursday.
On the roads, Traffic Scotland has warned of issues with surface water across Dumfries and Galloway and into South Lanarkshire.
Amey, which maintains the trunk road network in south west Scotland, asked drivers to be aware of potential reduced visibility.
Police in Dumfries and Galloway said motorists should plan ahead and expect "difficult driving conditions" on routes across the region.