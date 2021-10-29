Southern Scotland braced for more downpours
- Published
The south of Scotland is braced for more downpours after several days of heavy rain.
It has already caused serious issues with bridges washed away in Annan, a rescue operation in Dumfries and a major incident declared in Hawick.
The Met Office has warned of more rain in the days to come with a yellow warning until 12:00 on Saturday.
Another alert has been put in place for most of Sunday which will be effective until 06:00 on Monday.
Problems first began on Wednesday with disruption to cross-border rail services with some operators advising passengers not to travel.
The following day a major incident was declared in Hawick amid fears up to 500 properties could be flooded.
Overnight into Friday two footbridges were washed away in Annan and four people had to be rescued from premises on the Whitesands in Dumfries.
Rail services on the line between Dumfries and Carlisle were also cancelled to allow safety checks on a viaduct near where the bridges were damaged.
More rain is forecast by the Met Office on ground which is "already wet or saturated".
A warning on Saturday stretches from Dumfries and Galloway across parts of the central belt and into the Borders.
Sunday's alert appears to be more confined to the south west of Scotland.