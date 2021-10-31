Pedestrian dies after being struck by taxi in Castle Kennedy
- Published
A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Dumfries and Galloway.
The 20-year-old man was hit by a silver Skoda Superb private hire taxi on the A75 at Castle Kennedy, near Stranraer, on Saturday evening.
The driver of the car and his two passengers - an 18-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman - were not hurt.
Police want to speak to anyone with information about the crash near Inch Church at about 20:20.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed for about eight hours for the police investigation.
Sgt Bob McNay said: "It is important that we establish exactly what happened here and, although we have spoken to a number of people, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.
"We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage which captures the vehicle or the pedestrian to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our inquiries."