Shooting range scheme near Samye Ling monastery goes to appeal
Plans for a shooting range near a Buddhist monastery in the south of Scotland have been taken to appeal.
The Scottish government is being asked to rule on the scheme near the Samye Ling Tibetan Centre at Eskdalemuir.
Dumfries and Galloway Council decided it constituted a major development rather than a local one which has prompted the appeal.
Developers have said the project creates jobs and income for the area.
Eskdalemuir Forestry and George Birrell are seeking retrospective approval for the shooting range which has already been built at Clerkhill.
Initially the local authority considered it a local development but, following public representations and further examination, decided it should be considered a major one.
That would require a greater level of scrutiny and a fresh application to be lodged.
The people behind the scheme have taken it to the Scottish government's planning and environmental appeals division.
They said they had "compelling legal arguments" why the shooting range should still be considered as a local development and be given permission.
However, the scheme has generated significant opposition due to its location near the Buddhist monastery.
The abbot of the centre said it threatened their "peace and harmony" and an online petition against the range has gathered more than 20,000 signatures.