Food village plan for former Dumfries Next store
- Published
A former Next store is in line for conversion to a food village more than three years after the retail firm left a south of Scotland town.
The site in Dumfries has been empty since the shop closed at the end of a lengthy planning row.
Hurstwood Holdings, who recently purchased the town's Loreburne Centre, has plans for an overhaul.
It said the proposal would be a "vital step" towards town centre regeneration.
The company said the conversion would bring its investment in the shopping centre to more than £750,000 since taking over six months ago.
Michael O'Hagan, centre manager, said: "We have a very definite vision of what we want to create here at the Loreburne Centre and it is crucial that we undertake every effort to reinvigorate and bring new life back to the vacant space if we are to ensure the future success of the centre.
"The last few years have been very challenging within the retail and leisure sector and the additional benefits that this food village will bring are infinite.
"Not only will there be further job creation but it will also help support the local day and night time economy."