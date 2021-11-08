BBC News

Sites to be considered for new cinema in Dumfries

The Odeon cinema in Dumfries - which opened in the early 1930s - shut in June 2018

Potential sites are to be considered for a new multi-screen cinema in Dumfries.

It comes after the Odeon venue in the town's Shakespeare Street closed down in 2018.

A report to Dumfries and Galloway Council said there had been several inquiries about opening one since then but none had "come to fruition".

A review of the town centre identified the return of a larger cinema as a "prominent issue".

The local authority is being asked to agree to a feasibility study to examine potential town centre locations for a cinema site.

The study, costing between £10,000 and £15,000, will look at "viable options" for operators.

It would be part of a wider economic recovery plan for the area.

The company blamed "ongoing issues" with the building for its decision to close

The Odeon closed its doors in June 2018 after nearly 90 years in Dumfries.

It blamed "ongoing issues" with the building for its departure which means the closest large-scale facility is now more than 30 miles away in Carlisle.

There is a 69-seat film theatre at the Robert Burns Centre in Dumfries and also a small multi-screen cinema about 15 miles away in Annan.

