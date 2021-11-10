Eagles fed grey squirrels in Moffat to protect native reds
Grey squirrels are being trapped, killed and fed to young golden eagles being introduced to the south of Scotland.
It is part of scheme to protect red squirrels and boost golden eagle numbers in the area.
The Moffat and District Red Squirrel Group said the decision to control grey numbers had not been an easy one.
However, it said it was "delighted" to be able to assist the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project (SSGEP).
The Moffat group has received support from the Saving Scotland's Red Squirrels (SSRS) scheme.
It said the local red population was being "seriously threatened" by the spread of greys .
It is due to the threat of squirrelpox - which is carried by grey squirrels but is deadly only to reds.
Giuliana Sinclair, of the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said the co-operation benefitted both groups involved.
"The collaboration between the two projects really happened through serendipity," she said.
"SRS already had an active volunteer group in the Moffat area and it just happens to be the same area where the SSGEP has been successfully rearing and releasing their chicks."
She stressed that, although it might seem unusual in conservation terms, it was an extension of ongoing efforts to limit grey squirrels numbers.
"It might seem counter-intuitive to feed one species to another but it's important to understand that grey squirrels are not being controlled for the purposes of feeding golden eagles," said Ms Sinclair.
"This is vital conservation work that's already ongoing in the local area."
She said reducing grey squirrel numbers was necessary in order to preserve a home in southern Scotland for the reds.
"Of course, it is not an easy decision for any nature lover to make," she added.
Alistair Graham of the Moffat group said its trapping programme had already seen reported red squirrel sightings double this year compared with 2019.
"Although necessary, the decision to control grey squirrels is not an easy one to make," he said.
"So we were delighted when Forestry and Land Scotland asked if we would consider saving our grey squirrel carcasses for the recently arrived juvenile eagles."
The SSGEP has seen young birds introduced to the region from the Highlands in a bid to boost numbers.
As they settle into their new home, they initially require help to feed.
Project manager Cat Barlow said it was "fantastic" to get support from "long standing ethical management schemes" like SSRS.