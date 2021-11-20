What happened to Stranraer after the ferries left?
By Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
- Published
In November 2011 something changed in Stranraer forever.
After more than 150 years, the last crossing sailed from the town in the south-west of Scotland for Northern Ireland.
Ferry firm Stena Line moved its operations up the coast to a new £200m development at Cairnryan in a bid to cut both costs and journey times.
How has the south-west Scotland town responded over the last 10 years to the challenges and opportunities presented by the departure?
Local fish and chip shop owner Romano Petrucci said his life - and those of many others - had "changed dramatically" since the move.
"We have gone on a journey - prior to the ships leaving nobody believed it would ever happen, it didn't make any sense," he said.
"We are still only a wee bit into this journey.
"It was, initially, an incredible source of anger and frustration - that probably lasted for a few years before it started to subside."
Mr Petrucci, who now chairs the Stranraer Development Trust, said it took time for people to realise the ferries leaving represented an opportunity too.
"You don't drive through Stranraer, you don't end up in Stranraer by mistake," he explained.
He said that meant it needed to become a destination in its own right, and find "reasons to move forward".
One of them came from a chance conversation in the chip shop when a woman told him about the native oyster beds in the area.
He had never heard of them - like many locals - but they have become the basis of a new festival which, before Covid, attracted thousands of visitors.
However, he said that while the community had played its part it did not get the support he felt it needed to take things forward.
"Way back in 2011 the government ring-fenced £6m for Stranraer - we still don't have it," he said.
"We are fighting very hard to get our hands on it but that money is still not here.
"We were offered a lot and we have had absolutely nothing."
There is frustration at the condition of the main roads leading to Stranraer too, the A77 and A75.
"We want people to come down here and they are seeing that and they are not coming back," he said.
For Stena Line, the move a few miles up the coast has been a success.
"Operationally, we needed a deeper port for ferries that wouldn't silt up," said a spokesman.
"Since the move, both freight levels and passenger numbers have increased.
"We now transport almost the equivalent of the entire population of Northern Ireland from Belfast to Cairnryan each year."
However, the company has its frustrations too, particularly with the state of the A75 and A77 with drivers encountering "two of the slowest and most dangerous roads in the whole of the UK".
The town has been the focus of intense discussion recently.
Dumfries and Galloway Council met a few days ago to agree a "one waterfront" approach to reshaping the town.
A report highlighted how an expanded marina project - included in the Borderlands Growth Deal - would see £18m invested.
It also examined potential redevelopment of the eyesore former George Hotel in the town.
The Scottish government highlighted its planned contribution of £16m towards the marina project while stressing that it "remained committed" to investing the £6m cited by Mr Petrucci for the waterfront area.
"We have asked Dumfries and Galloway Council to accelerate this work, recognising its importance to the people of Stranraer," a spokesperson said.
"The council is working with South of Scotland Enterprise and the community to bring forward a shared vision and plan for the town centre and waterfront, which we look forward to seeing in due course."
Transport Scotland (TS) said it continued to invest in making journeys to and from Stranraer better.
A spokesperson said that since 2007 it had spent about £50m on six schemes on the A75 and £35m on four projects on the A77, helping to improve safety and cut journey times.
It said more improvements were being developed while rail fares between Stranraer and Glasgow had been cut by 40% since 2010.
While Mr Petrucci might have some reservations about the speed of progress over the past 10 years, he brightens up when you ask him about the next decade.
"Despite all my frustration I have got a very clear view for Stranraer in five or 10 years," he said.
"I see the marina and walkways vibrant with families walking."
Towns and villages nearby could also benefit if the area became a "destination resort" in its own right.
Mr Petrucci said it would no longer be the place people came to to catch a ferry but rather "a place they come with their families to make a memory and enjoy a meal".
"There is a lot of frustration but it should have been a big opportunity - it took us a long time to realise that it was," he said.
"Now we see that opportunity - but we don't feel we are getting the help we need to make that dream become reality."