NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Borders secure military aid extension
Dozens of military personnel are set to continue their efforts to ease pressure on two Scottish health boards.
The support was scheduled to end on 10 November but the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has now approved its continuation into December in both areas.
A total of 84 personnel will remain in place following requests from the two health boards.
There will be 63 of them working with NHS Lanarkshire in a variety of roles with the remainder in the Borders.
'Regular review'
They are expected to assist NHS Borders until 8 December and be in Lanarkshire until 17 December.
The MoD said those timelines would be under "regular review".
The military was drafted in following a request for assistance from the Scottish government.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the health service was experiencing "significant pressure" because of Covid admissions and a backlog in care built up over the course of the pandemic.
More than 120 military staff are also helping with vaccinations at health boards across Scotland.