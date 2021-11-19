Post Office 'working hard' to replace Spar sites
Alternative provision looks set to be found for the majority of Post Office branches being closed in Spar stores across Scotland.
Operator CJ Lang & Son announced plans to shut counters at 31 locations earlier this year.
The Post Office said temporary solutions had been found at 12 sites with "like for like" provision close to being secured at many others.
It said only a few counters with branches nearby would not be replaced.
CJ Lang & Son said its decision - after 18 months of negotiations - was due to "industry-wide" pressures.
It left dozens of locations across the country facing the prospect of losing Post Office services.
However, it said it had been "working hard" secure provision in the areas affected.
Temporary solutions have been found in:
- Georgetown (Dumfries)
- Eastriggs
- Balintore
- Thornhill
- Gretna
- East Wemyss
- Balmullo
- Drymen
- Conon Bridge
- Ladybank
- Newport on Tay
- Tom Morris Drive (St Andrews)
The most recent solutions are the ones for Ladybank, Newport on Tay, St Andrews' Tom Morris Drive and Balmullo - all being provided by the postmaster for Dairsie.
Locations including church halls, village halls and libraries are being used for the temporary replacements.
Bonnyton, Stanley, Wemyss Bay and Lochwinnoch are expected to join the list by the new year.
Of the remaining sites - a number of which are in Aberdeenshire - the Post Office said most of them were in the process of getting a "like for like" replacement up and running.
However, it did confirm a "small number" would not be replaced due to the proximity of other provision.
'Communities affected'
"Since CJ Lang announced its decision to close 31 counters, we have been working hard to mitigate the impact to those communities affected," said a spokesman.
"We know how much local communities and businesses rely on our branches.
"Around half of the branches closed by CJ Lang are currently at various stages of the onboarding process for like-for-like replacements."
He said that they were seeking permanent solutions in the areas where a temporary service had been introduced and they were grateful to postmasters who had added extra stops to their mobile van services.
"In the remaining locations, affected local communities are close to alternative branches and these have been managing customer demand," he added.