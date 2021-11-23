'Long-neglected' Kelso church set for film studio role
A former church in the Borders could be set for conversion into a film studio.
The Gothic-style Trinity North building in Kelso was built in 1886 but was decommissioned by the Church of Scotland in the late 1970s.
Since then it has had a number of owners before being purchased by Bluemill Studios Ltd.
Plans have now been submitted to Scottish Borders Council which would see the B-listed building brought back into use in a new role.
A design statement outlines the varying fortunes of the structure since it was sold in the late 1980s.
It was first used as a workshop before plans to convert it to a residential property were drawn up and withdrawn in 1993.
Later plans to turn it into a multi-purpose community building were also dropped as not being economically viable.
A period of neglect saw it become a "haven for pigeons" before a more recent clean up allowed it to be used as a wedding venue.
Bluemill Studios have now bought the prominent property with a view to turning the hall into a residential base for staff occupation.
The main church building would be used for film studio work and for community activities including exhibitions, meetings and local events.
'False starts'
Developers said they had taken a "realistic approach" which would allow the building to be retained as a "major town feature".
They said they were "fully aware" of the community interest and were "enthusiastic to maintain the link that the building has with the people of Kelso and surrounding area".
"This proposal is a great and realistic opportunity following many false starts to ensure that this former church is retained and given life in the community," said the design statement.
"The works required to achieve this will not materially affect the quality of the original architecture to any great degree and it presents a great opportunity to enhance this long-neglected major building in Kelso."