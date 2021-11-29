Hundreds of St Abb's Head seal pups killed in Storm Arwen
- Published
Hundreds of seal pups have been killed at a nature reserve in the Scottish Borders during Storm Arwen.
The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) - which operates the site at St Abb's Head - said it had never seen damage of such scale before.
It said that in a small area of bay at Pettico Wick there were 224 dead pups in the water with more washing ashore.
A further survey will be carried out on other colonies in the area but the NTS has said it "doesn't look good".
The reserve has seen a huge growth in seal pup numbers over the past decade.
As recently as 2007 there was no colony at all but last year saw a record number of more than 1,800 pups recorded.
However, NTS said Storm Arwen had caused significant damage to wildlife in the area at the weekend.
"Unfortunately it appears we have lost the majority of our seal pups to this storm," it posted on Facebook.
"This is a risk grey seals take with their breeding strategy, pupping at this time of year when storms are most frequent.
"But for this kind of phenomenal storm to hit at the peak of pupping is exceptional."