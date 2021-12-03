Thousands to receive Storm Arwen power cut compensation
A power firm is to pay out more than £1m in additional compensation to customers cut off for more than 48 hours by Storm Arwen.
Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) said about 8,000 people would receive £150 on top of statutory payments.
Most homes across the area it covers in southern and central Scotland have now been reconnected.
In Aberdeenshire, Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) said about 1,300 homes were still without power.
Most are expected to have their supplies restored on Friday but a some will be reconnected on Saturday.
SPEN said it was offering the additional payment as an apology for the disruption caused.
At the peak of Storm Arwen's impact it said more than 200,000 customers were affected in the areas it covers - Fife, Lothian and Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Cheshire and North and Mid Wales.
SPEN chief executive Frank Mitchell said it was "incredibly grateful" to customers for their patience.
"Our engineers have worked daily from first light until the small hours to make repairs as quickly and as safely as they could, and I'm hugely proud of their efforts," he said.
The additional payment is on top of statutory compensation with homes cut off for six days receiving nearly £800.
In north east Scotland, SSEN's Graeme Keddie told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland about 1,300 homes in Aberdeenshire were still without power, particularly in the Banchory/Aboyne area.
The company said the vast majority should have supplies restored on Friday but 500 were expected to have to wait until Saturday.
Mark Rough, director of operations, said their teams were making progress towards reconnecting the final homes still affected.
He said they were deploying additional resources to support restoration efforts in Aberdeenshire.
Military personnel have been drafted in to help the recovery effort in the area.
The Ministry of Defence said 134 personnel were deployed on Thursday to support the ongoing operation.