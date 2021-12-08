BBC News

In pictures: UK Tree of the Year 2021 contenders

The hawthorn at Kippford in southern Scotland has been described as "lonesome but fiercely proud"

Ten trees are in the running to be named the UK's Tree of the Year for 2021.

They have been selected by the Woodland Trust from across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland to compete for the honour.

The winner will go on to represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year competition.

Last year a lone rowan tree from southern Scotland dubbed "The Survivor" secured the honour.

Voting on the Woodland Trust website is open until 13 December.

The ash tree in the Ettrick Forest in the Scottish Borders sits in "majestic surroundings" in a churchyard
The "spectacular, exposed roots" of a beech tree from Ebbw Vale helped it to become one of the final contenders
The "Teapot Tree" in Ashenbank Wood at Cobham in Kent is one of five English finalists
Northern Ireland's nomination is the parasol beech at Parkanaur Forest Park in County Tyrone
An oak tree with "bundles of personality" at Braintree in Essex is also in contention for the honour
The "gargantuan" sweet chestnut at Willesley Park Golf Club in Ashby-de-la-Zouch has the "wow factor"
Another sweet chestnut - this time in Cumbria - is over 600 years old
A "much-loved sycamore" saved by the community in Newark in Nottinghamshire completes the list of tree of the year competitors

All images are copyrighted and supplied to Woodland Trust by nominees.

