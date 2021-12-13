BBC News

In pictures: Scotland's winter sunsets and sunrises

The sun setting at Redpoint looking across to Skye was captured by Jill Johnston.

The skies across Scotland have produced some dramatic colours in recent days as we head deeper into winter.

The shortening days have seen BBC Scotland news website readers capture a large number of sunrises and sunsets.

The astronomical winter does not begin until 21 December this year but meteorological winter started nearly two weeks ago.

It has already seen some striking skylines across the country and here is a selection of those you have sent in.

Dominika Madejska sent in this spectacular vista.
"Santa watches the sun rise over Loch Fyne from his vantage point in my garden in Lochgair," says Allan Redpath.
Mark Irvine spotted this colourful sky over Stonehaven Harbour on Saturday.
A winter sunset at Culross Pier from Niall Fraser.
This sunset at Dalbeattie was submitted by Margaret Poynor-Clark.
A "lovely red sky, as viewed from the kitchen window" in Cardross and caught on camera by Saira Anwar.
"I took this photo of Grangemouth refinery, while I was waiting for the Longannet chimney to be demolished," says John Bell.
"Snapped this beautiful sunrise this week in Dalgety Bay," says Louise Vickers.
A "freezing morning with a frosty beach" at the West Sands, St Andrews from Rebecca Cornwell.
"On Arbroath beach, at sunrise with my spaniel," says Tony Flynn.
A "stunning sunrise" at Montrose Harbour taken by Molly Stark.

