Man, 77, dies after single-vehicle crash on A74(M)
A 77-year-old man has died following a crash in Dumfries and Galloway.
Police were called out to the single-vehicle crash, involving a BMW X3 vehicle, on the A74(M) southbound at Ecclefechan at about 14:20 on Saturday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for 10 hours.
Insp Andrew Thomson said police were keen to speak to the driver of a white Luton-style box van which was seen in the area at the time.
He added: "Our inquiries are at an early stage and it is vital that we establish exactly what caused this collision. I would appeal to anyone who driving on this stretch of road and who witnessed the collision to contact us."
He also urged anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
