Borders cable company Emtelle acquires Dubai-based Afripipes
A Scottish Borders-based cable company has announced the acquisition of a rival firm in Dubai.
Emtelle said the deal for Afripipes was the first in a series of announcements which aim to "expand its global footprint".
It said the expansion would put it in a better position to "deliver excellence worldwide".
Once completed Emtelle said the deal would take its total employee numbers to more than 600.
The company was founded in Jedburgh in 1980 and opened an additional manufacturing facility in Hawick in 1999.
It describes itself as the "industry leader" in plastic tubing for telecommunications and water piping.
